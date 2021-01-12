Huntington National Bank Has $9.51 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day moving average is $105.37. The firm has a market cap of $159.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

