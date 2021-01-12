Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 402.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 344.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $152.34 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $167.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.16.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTON. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $2,633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,072,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $724,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 740,697 shares of company stock worth $88,621,966.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

