Huntington National Bank Purchases 3,423 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,318 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Electronic Arts by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,940 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 20.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 30.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 81.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,201 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $181,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,834.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $132,770.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,323,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,452 shares of company stock worth $3,625,303. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $141.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.89. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

