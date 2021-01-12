Huntington National Bank Purchases 401 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,287 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $811.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2,112.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $653.62 and its 200 day moving average is $441.79. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,379,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,643 shares of company stock worth $92,195,056 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.