Huntington National Bank Purchases 56,933 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,933 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 1.28% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $21,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,788,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 41,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,736,000.

FBND opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.66.

