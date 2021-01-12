Huntington National Bank Sells 1,393 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $11,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,446,559,000 after buying an additional 115,856 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $137.43 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $141.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.16.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

