Huntington National Bank Sells 24,270 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,270 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,609 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,146,000 after purchasing an additional 452,315 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,996,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,634,000 after purchasing an additional 199,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,335,000 after purchasing an additional 267,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,502,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,299,000 after buying an additional 207,818 shares in the last quarter.

MBB opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.12.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

