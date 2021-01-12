Huntington National Bank Sells 3,885 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,024 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.46.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.71.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

