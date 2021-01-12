Huntington National Bank Trims Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.15% of Cincinnati Financial worth $21,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.40.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.