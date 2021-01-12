Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,264 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $237.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.92.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

