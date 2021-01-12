Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.15% of Cincinnati Financial worth $21,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.40. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $115.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

