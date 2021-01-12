Hydro Protocol Market Cap Tops $2.12 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $219,050.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00042070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00040393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.46 or 0.04167468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.38 or 0.00341537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

