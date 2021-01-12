Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.40

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.40 and last traded at $72.29, with a volume of 411290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HYFM shares. William Blair started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)

There is no company description available for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc

