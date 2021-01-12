HyperDAO Price Hits $0.0077 on Top Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $5,839.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00112149 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00262281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00064713 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00062243 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,655,274 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.