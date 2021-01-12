HyperQuant (HQT) Market Cap Achieves $27,746.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 84% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $27,746.00 and $6.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00042359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00039319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.37 or 0.04156176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.30 or 0.00339715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

