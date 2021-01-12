Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Short Interest Up 1,210.2% in December

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, an increase of 1,210.2% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.1 days.

Shares of ITEPF stock remained flat at $$1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. Hyve Group has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Get Hyve Group alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Hyve Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.