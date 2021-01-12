IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $211.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp traded as high as $197.05 and last traded at $195.47, with a volume of 5049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.59.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.58.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,455,000 after purchasing an additional 469,440 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $8,809,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,402,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,042,000 after buying an additional 485,949 shares during the period. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.18.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.