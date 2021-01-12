Ian Barkshire Buys 8 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) insider Ian Barkshire acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,995 ($26.06) per share, with a total value of £159.60 ($208.52).

Ian Barkshire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Ian Barkshire bought 7 shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,937 ($25.31) per share, for a total transaction of £135.59 ($177.15).

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) stock opened at GBX 1,958 ($25.58) on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 724 ($9.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,175 ($28.42). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,963.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,656.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L)’s payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

About Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

