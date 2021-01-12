Idea Chain Coin Trading Down 61.5% Over Last Week (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded 61.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Idea Chain Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00005894 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded 61.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idea Chain Coin has a market capitalization of $103.14 million and approximately $134,419.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00024252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00112533 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00262360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00065102 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00062510 BTC.

About Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. The official website for Idea Chain Coin is ideachaincoin.com

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using US dollars.

