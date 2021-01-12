IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $506.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 88.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $476.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.35. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $516.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

