Idle Price Tops $3.50 on Top Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Idle token can currently be purchased for $3.50 or 0.00010600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $198,547.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00113988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00271812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00064405 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00064198 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 838,151 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

