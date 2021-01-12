iExec RLC (RLC) Price Up 6.5% This Week

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $71.82 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00041505 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005439 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043054 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.14 or 0.00371971 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.56 or 0.04280682 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014288 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.
iExec RLC Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “
Buying and Selling iExec RLC
iExec RLC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges:
