iFabric Corp. (IFA.TO) (TSE:IFA) Trading Down 1.6%

iFabric Corp. (IFA.TO) (TSE:IFA) shares dropped 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25. Approximately 5,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 9,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.32.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.78.

iFabric Corp. (IFA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IFA)

iFabric Corp. designs and distributes women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other segments. The company offers reversible bra, bandeaux bra, and breast lift product under the Maidenform brand through retailers, online distributors, and specialty boutiques; and apparel accessories.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for iFabric Corp. (IFA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iFabric Corp. (IFA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.