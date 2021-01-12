imbrex Reaches Market Cap of $148,409.23 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. One imbrex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. imbrex has a market capitalization of $148,409.23 and approximately $233.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get imbrex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00041050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00045489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.77 or 0.00380735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.73 or 0.04266362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex is a token. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

Buying and Selling imbrex

imbrex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.