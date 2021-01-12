Immofinanz Ag (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Immofinanz Ag (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the December 15th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immofinanz in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

IMMZF remained flat at $$17.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. Immofinanz has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

IMMOFINANZ AG acquires, develops, owns, rents, and manages properties primarily in Austria, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary. It develops office, retail, and other properties. The company manages offices under myhive brand; retail parks under STOP SHOP brand; and shopping centers under VIVO! brand.

