Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) dropped 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.91 and last traded at $29.91. Approximately 1,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Women's Empowerment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Women's Empowerment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.