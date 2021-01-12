IMS Capital Management Purchases Shares of 132,590 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 132,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. General Electric makes up approximately 0.8% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in General Electric by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 543,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,079,992. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $103.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

