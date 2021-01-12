IMS Capital Management Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.12. 386,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,630,505. The stock has a market cap of $173.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.00. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

