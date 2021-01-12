Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder Sells 7,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $592,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,288,150.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,744. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

