Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Shares Up 11.7%

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) traded up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.12. 439,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 308,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.18) by $0.45. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 76.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $25,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 9,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $36,870.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,764 shares of company stock valued at $367,615. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 27.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

