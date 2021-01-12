Independent Research Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) a €147.00 Price Target

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) has been assigned a €147.00 ($172.94) target price by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PFV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €129.50 ($152.35) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €138.38 ($162.79).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) alerts:

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) stock opened at €180.00 ($211.76) on Tuesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG has a 52 week low of €104.40 ($122.82) and a 52 week high of €181.40 ($213.41). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €156.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €164.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.