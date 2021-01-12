India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Shares Gap Up to $1.47

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.62. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 7,627 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

In other India Globalization Capital news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 828,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in India Globalization Capital stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 127,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of India Globalization Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

