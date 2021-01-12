Inex Project Trading Up 594.2% Over Last 7 Days (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Inex Project token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Inex Project has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $375.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Inex Project has traded 594.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00023902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00111177 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00256929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00064244 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00060878 BTC.

About Inex Project

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens. Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Buying and Selling Inex Project

Inex Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

