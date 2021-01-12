Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Informa plc (INF.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 644.18 ($8.42).

LON INF traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 547.60 ($7.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,026. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 551.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 459.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42. Informa plc has a 1 year low of GBX 326.70 ($4.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 870.80 ($11.38). The company has a market capitalization of £8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

