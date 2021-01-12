InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.51 and last traded at $22.48. Approximately 169,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 144,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InfraCap MLP ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of InfraCap MLP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

