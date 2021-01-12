(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €10.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been given a €10.70 ($12.59) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. (INGA) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €8.60 ($10.12).

(INGA) has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

