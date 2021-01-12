(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €9.30 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €9.30 ($10.94) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.95 ($10.53).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.