(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €10.80 by UBS Group

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) received a €10.80 ($12.71) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.30 ($10.94) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. (INGA) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €8.95 ($10.53).

(INGA) has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

