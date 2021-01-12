Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,205,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Ingredion by 14.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,590,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,943,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter worth approximately $12,465,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter worth approximately $11,132,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INGR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.34. 703,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,407. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.41.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

