INLOCK (ILK) Trading 48.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. One INLOCK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. INLOCK has a market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $469.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, INLOCK has traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INLOCK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00041722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00375530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.77 or 0.04259134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

INLOCK Profile

INLOCK is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,953,606 tokens. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog . The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INLOCK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INLOCK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.