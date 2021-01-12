InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.5-75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.71 million.
Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.96. InMode has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $53.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
