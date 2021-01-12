InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.5-75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.71 million.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.96. InMode has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $53.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

INMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

