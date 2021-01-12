InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.24

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.24 and last traded at $53.24, with a volume of 65915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INMD. UBS Group upped their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.96.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. InMode’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in InMode by 472.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

