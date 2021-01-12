InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.24

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.24 and last traded at $53.24, with a volume of 65915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.
Several brokerages have recently commented on INMD. UBS Group upped their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.96.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in InMode by 472.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.
About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
