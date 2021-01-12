Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) & Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Critical Contrast

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -850.81% -625.24% -70.31% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Innate Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $2.33 million 67.79 -$17.79 million N/A N/A Innate Pharma $96.12 million 3.86 -$23.25 million N/A N/A

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innate Pharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Innate Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Innate Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 95.79%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ayala Pharmaceuticals beats Innate Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Its products also include IPH61, a bispecific NK cell engager, a preclinical solution for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers; IPH43, a program that is in preclinical trial to develop anti-MICA/B therapeutic antibody in oncology; Avdoralimab/IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; and IPH5301, a CD-73-blocking antibody that is in preclinical trial for restoring a pro-inflammatory microenvironment. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

