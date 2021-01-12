Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in December

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the December 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:INSHF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 104,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,769. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Inner Spirit has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.16.
About Inner Spirit
