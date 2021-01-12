Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in December

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the December 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INSHF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 104,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,769. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Inner Spirit has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

Get Inner Spirit alerts:

About Inner Spirit

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates a network of recreational cannabis stores under the Spiritleaf brand. It sells cannabis and accessories through its stores, as well as operates franchise cannabis dispensary. As of October 26, 2020, it operated 64 Spiritleaf retail cannabis stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Inner Spirit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inner Spirit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.