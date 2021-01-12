Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.74

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.74 and traded as high as $32.40. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) shares last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 730,134 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.61.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.76.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$162.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.57%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.