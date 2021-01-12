Innovaro, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INNI) Short Interest Down 93.4% in December

Innovaro, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INNI) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

INNI traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,071. Innovaro has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.

Innovaro Company Profile

Innovaro, Inc provides innovation service and software-driven solutions in the United States. The company offers a suite of assessment and diagnostic software products, as well as consulting services in the areas of strategy, management, process, infrastructure, culture, and ecosystem for customer's innovation needs.

