Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) Stock Price Down 0%

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) shares fell 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.98 and last traded at $26.04. 6,339 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.