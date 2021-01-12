Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Down 0.5%

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) shares dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.66 and last traded at $30.73. Approximately 574,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 570,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 343,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 35,564 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,322,000.

