Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $26.88. Approximately 806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 1.3% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 485,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth about $554,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.