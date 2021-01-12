Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) PT Raised to $30.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

INOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

Shares of INOV traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.27. 28,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,425. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $142,631.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,995.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,447.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and have sold 20,334 shares worth $422,781. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

